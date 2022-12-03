Brekdance Mania!

Not Available

Get ready to become the baddest break-dancer on your block boyyyyy!! This disc contains two, not one, two instructional videos on the art of break dancing made at the height of the breakin’ craze, 1984. First up is the astonishing Breakin’ with the Mighty Poppalots. The Poppalots were THE premier break dancing group in the early 80’s, and this video will show you why! Learn such tricks as The Helicopter, Spider & Crab, Female Walk (?!), The Bicycle, and of course there is a true crash course on the art of Miming. And let us not forget that all raps heard in this amazing video are written and performed by “Bone, the Crackmaster” Chuck Jeffreys! Next up is Let’s Break, another insightful Michael Jackson inspired break dance instructional video. By the time this disc is done you’ll be breakin’ like Turbo. Just remember to wear those knee & elbow pads until you get your grove down to a science.