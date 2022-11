Not Available

In this documentary, director Frédéric Rossif has mixed footage of the popular, late singer Jacques Brel in concert and stage performances, with his own interpretive shots and news clips to present a synopsis of Brel's career -- from its beginnings in the early 1960s to his death from cancer in 1978. Biographical and personal data have been excluded, which may disappoint some viewers who want to know more about the man himself.