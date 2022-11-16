Bremen. Poslednee volshebnoe korolevstvo

Not Available

The fairy world has been shaken by the invasion of the Dark Lord. Through his servant, Rumpel, he used an inter-dimensional portal creation machine, and traveled his army of darkness to each fairy kingdom. Evil forces deprived all, but one kingdom of their magical powers. The last magic kingdom, Bremen, still stands. Cregg, the court wizard, stole the machine from Rumpel and hid it in Bremen Town's castle. There, the curious Princess Leilla discovers its existence and persuades Gevork, the last mountain elf and guardian of the machine, to turn it on. As the magical portal opens, Dave, a modern boy, is transported to the fairy world. Together, the band of unlikely heroes - Dave, Leilla, Cregg, and Gevork, journey to save the fairy worlds from the evil sorcerer.