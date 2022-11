Not Available

Beloved 1960s pop-country star Brenda Lee thrills a live audience in Edmonton, Alberta, with a set of songs spanning her brilliant career. Tracks include "I'm Sorry," "Coming on Strong," "Too Many Rivers," "Silver Threads and Golden Needles," "Jambalaya," "Johnny One Time," "How Much Love?" "You're the One That I Want," "That's All You Gotta Do," " Is It True," "Mama Don't Dance," "My Whole World Is Falling Down," "I'll Fly Away" and more.