Brennpunkt

Lawrence Neman is a well-heeled New York average citizen. One day when he needs glasses, his appearance takes on a trait that corresponds to the widespread notions of Jewish physiognomy. As a result, Newman is soon treated and harassed as a Jew, feeling the latent anti-Semitism - which is first expressed by the fact that he loses his job. His opposition to the stupid dictatorship of public opinion is becoming increasingly violent, against prejudice and exclusion. Consciously he steps on the side of his Jewish fellow citizens, shares their fate, marries a Jewish woman, for whom he feels sincere affection.