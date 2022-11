Not Available

With a brand new scene from C1R Exclusive Brent Everett getting it on with Donny Wright, the two studs lead the pack in showing the rest of this all-star cast why sex is better when wetter! In "Dripping Wet," the boys of Summer are getting drenched in more ways than one, hosing each other down and getting each other off. Caution: Some studs made be slippery when wet!