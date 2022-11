Not Available

Gospel sensation Brent Jones & the T.P. Mobb take their platinum-selling songs and message to a higher level with their album "The Ultimate Weekend." Tracks include the hit single "Cry Holy," "Blessing with Your Name on It," "Go Thru the Storm," "Father of Lies," "Holding Me Up," "The Ocean," "My Heart's Desire," "Now I Want You," "Stone Love," "Fun in the Sun" and "Give Me What He Wants."