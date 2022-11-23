Brer Rabbit's Christmas Carol

Not Available

When Brer Rabbit learns that Brer Fox is planning to evict Brer Bear on Christmas, he decides to teach the fox a lesson. Brer Rabbit gets the townspeople to stage their own version of "A Christmas Carol" and trick Brer Fox into thinking that the ghost of his friend, Brer Wolf, has returned. The ghost warns Brer Fox to reform his miserly ways by showing him his past, present and future Christmases. Brer Fox is so terrified by these visions he vows to change his ways, and throws a big Christmas party for the whole town.