Brett Butler is BACK and she is bringing The Southern Belles of Comedy with her! Along with being hilarious, these women are southern, sexy, strong-minded and simply irresistible! Trish Suhr, Lisa Landry, Pat Brown and Sarah Tiana are four performers who have risen through the comedy ranks in the shadow of great female comedians like Brett, but are now joining her on stage for this legendary stand-up comedy special!