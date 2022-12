Not Available

Stefan Jarl and the Danish director Carsten Brandt, having exchanged letters for many years, decide to start a correspondence of cinema letters. They are interrupted when Carsten is diagnosed with cancer, but Stefan continues to send his short film letters to Carsten. Now Stefan's unanswered letter has been put together into a feature film about man's relationship to nature and society and the striking tenderness to all living things that characterized Stefan Jarl's filmmaking.