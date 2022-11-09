Brexit: Behind Closed Doors

Not Available

From formidable opponent to laughing stock in the space of two short years: this is the story of Brexit Britain as told by the European politicians tasked with negotiating an exit deal. With exclusive access to the European parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, this revelatory fly on the wall documentary captures the internal workings of European negotiators as they deal with an increasingly beleaguered Britain. As Europe contends with a decidedly un-United Kingdom, the austere corridors and dim-lit offices of Brussels become the stage for a human drama of epic proportions; a fractured tale that is by turns exasperating, tragic and hilarious.