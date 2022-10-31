Not Available

Brian Dunkleman: American Dunkleman

    What if the biggest mistake you ever made in your life is brought up to you on a daily basis? As is the case with the former American Idol co-host who left the Idol series after just the first season. "I just thought they where mean to the contestants... well I did." We think he made the right choice because Brian is one of the funniest comedians working today proving hands down and once and for all that comedy is a skill earned. Brian takes us through his life post Idol in a humorous and self-deprecating way that is both hilarious and endearing.

    Images