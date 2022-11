Not Available

Comedian Brian Hooks hosts this stand-up comedy extravaganza starring five of the freshest male mouths around. Hooks (who stars on the UPN show "Eve") kicks off the show with his own ingenious stand-up routine, followed by comedians Rodney Perry (Johnson Family Vacation, Cedric the Entertainer's "Starting Line-Up," Malibooty), Roman Murray ("Comicview"), Darryl Brunson (Chatroom and "Comicview") and George Loving Jackson (The Luau).