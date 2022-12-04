Brian Kendrick & Paul London's Excellent Adventure

Not Available

It was quite an experience to sit down with "The" Brian Kendrick and the "Intrepid Traveler" Paul London for their first ever shoot interview. They talk at great length about their careers with insight into the inner-workings of Ring of Honor, Zero One, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, UPW and other top independent promotions they worked their way through en route to WWE. These are just some of the issues addressed fearlessly by London and Kendrick in what might be the most open shoot interview ever conducted by Highspots.