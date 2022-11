Not Available

Legendary former Beach Boy, Brian Wilson toured America and Japan with a 10 piece band. Here he is captured performing 24 live tracks, and one that has never been issued before. Also included are interviews with Pete Townshend, Sheryl Crow, Neil Young and Patti Smith, a back-stage visit from Ronnie Spector, Paul McCartney's induction of Wilson to the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and a series of interviews with the man himself filmed over a 4 year period.