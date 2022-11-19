Brian Wilson: Songwriter 1962-1969

Not Available

A documentary film in which the rich tapestry of music written and produced by this brilliant 20th century composer is investigated and reviewed. With the main feature running at over three hours in length across two discs, the songs Brian wrote for and recorded with The Beach Boys during the 1960s are here re-assessed to quite startling effect. FEATURES INCLUDE - Historical musical performances and rare and classic recordings re-assessed by a panel of esteemed experts Obscure footage, rare archive interviews and seldom seen photographs Exclusive contributions from fellow Beach Boys, Bruce Johnston and David Marks; Wrecking Crew musicians Carol Kaye and Hal Blaine; friend and Beach Boys manager Fred Vail; producers Russ Titelman and Bill Halverson; Wilson family friends Billy Hinsche and Danny Hutton, biographers Peter Ames Carlin and Domenic Priore and many others Live and studio recordings of many Brian Wilson classics.