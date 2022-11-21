Brianna Love is Butwoman Volume 1

Not Available

Brianna Love is a mesmerizing superstar. There have been few girls in pornography more visually spellbinding than the newly crowned Buttwoman. Following in the footsteps of Tianna, Tiffany Mynx, Charlene Aspen, and Belladonna, Brianna embodies the essence of the role created by Patrick Collins in the early 1990"s. She"s mischievous, perverse, naughty, and loves to worship cock. Brianna Love Is Buttwoman features five scenes that collectively demonstrate the beauty of female curves. The visually stunning butt-themed debauchery also stars Jada Fire, Carmella Bing, and the sublime superstar Sunny Lane. The latest installment of Buttwoman further stamps its mark on one of the all time classic Elegant Angel series and heralds Brianna Love is one of the sweetest, prettiest, and sexiest girls that you will find in pornography today. Enjoy!