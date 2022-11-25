Briciole sul mare

Not Available

This is the story of a fisherman living in the South of Italy, who goes fishing every day with his boat to completely relax for a couple of hours. For a strange twist of fate, one day he falls asleep and he wakes up in the waters of the beautiful and sunny Sicily. Here he will meet new people and among them, Salvo, a young boy who is about to face his future life. Unfortunately he will also be the witness of a murder that will complicate even more his stay on the island. Everything seems to end tragically, when a dramatic turn of events will change this story in a grotesque and comic comedy with romantic implications.