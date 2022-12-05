Not Available

"You can have a weatherboard house, a fibro house, or a brick and tile house. Here in Australia real estate is very strong, and 'brick and tile' is what we call a solid house. In this film I experimented with optical printing for the first time [i.e. re-combining images after shooting, rather than in-camera]... pretty much purely for my own aesthetic pleasure. I showed the film at a documentary festival in Germany but the audience were less than impressed when I explained that the film would hopefully assist potential home builders to select their desired brick and tile combination." (Paul Winkler)