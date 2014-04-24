Brick Mansions

2014

In the criminal underworld of Detroit, the streets are overrun with violence and drugs and the hand of corruption reaches into the lives of everyone; well almost everyone. For Lino (David Belle) every day is a fight to live an honest life. But when a drug lord kidnaps his girlfriend, Lino is forced to team up with Damien Collier (Paul Walker), an undercover cop who’s been tracking this king pin's involvement in something even more sinister – a plot to devastate the entire city. Together they uncover a trail of corruption that leads all the way to the top.