“From the 1969 exhibition, Bride in the Bath is shown in its sculptural form – a life cast of a model’s body lying back in a bath and draped in black silk coated in resin. The footage is cut with film I shot of a model lying back in a bath in which black, then white ink is poured. The final images are shot in color from the position of looking down on oneself in the bath and reflected back in a mirror. All are part of my exploration of the female body in water, the body in the bath.” - Penny Slinger