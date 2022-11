Not Available

Host Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, satisfies the yearnings of viewers with a taste for terror in this one-hour special devoted to movies' ultimate bad girls. From witches to vampires, female monsters and robots to women possessed and women from outer space, Bride Of Monster Mania unearths dazzling film footage, rare photos and exclusive interviews to pay homage to the scream sirens who have succeeded in seducing moviegoers for decades.