2015

Bridge of Spies

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 2015

Studio

TSG Entertainment

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union captures U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers after shooting down his U-2 spy plane. Sentenced to 10 years in prison, Powers' only hope is New York lawyer James Donovan, recruited by a CIA operative to negotiate his release. Donovan boards a plane to Berlin, hoping to win the young man's freedom through a prisoner exchange. If all goes well, the Russians would get Rudolf Abel, the convicted spy who Donovan defended in court.

Cast

Tom HanksJames B. Donovan
Mark RylanceRudolf Abel
Amy RyanMary Donovan
Alan AldaThomas Watters Jr.
Sebastian KochWolfgang Vogel
Austin StowellFrancis Gary Powers

