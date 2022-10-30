Not Available

Having spent over a year in the town of Jiasian in Kaohsiung to shoot this documentary, Golden Horse award-winning director Yang Li Chou (The Long Goodbye, Young at Heart) puts together an inspirational post-catastrophe documentary with Bridge Over Troubled Water. Capturing the emotional journey of children through a national tug-of-war tournament and the hard lives of foreign brides in the region, the documentary tells of the determination and bravery shown by the survivors of a calamitous typhoon that struck Taiwan in 2009. A group of young children volunteer to take part in a nationwide competition in order to restore hope in their town, while a large number of foreign mothers in the area hope to revive the land that they love through exotic cuisine.