2007

Bridge to Terabithia

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

February 15th, 2007

Studio

Lauren Levine Productions Inc.

Jesse Aarons trained all summer to become the fastest runner in school, so he's very upset when newcomer Leslie Burke outruns him and everyone else. Despite this and other differences, including that she's rich, he's poor, and she's a city girl, he's a country boy, the two become fast friends. Together, they create Terabithia, a land of monsters, trolls, ogres, and giants and rule as king and queen. This friendship helps Jess cope with the tragedy that makes him realize what Leslie taught him.

Cast

Josh HutchersonJess Aarons
AnnaSophia RobbLeslie Burke
Zooey DeschanelMs. Edmunds
Kate ButlerMary Aarons
Bailee MadisonMay Belle Aarons
Robert PatrickJack Aarons

