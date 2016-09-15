2016

Bridget Jones's Baby

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 2016

Studio

Working Title Films

Breaking up with Mark Darcy leaves Bridget Jones over 40 and single again. Feeling that she has everything under control, Jones decides to focus on her career as a top news producer. Suddenly, her love life comes back from the dead when she meets a dashing and handsome American named Jack. Things couldn't be better, until Bridget discovers that she is pregnant. Now, the befuddled mom-to-be must figure out if the proud papa is Mark or Jack.

Cast

Colin FirthMark Darcy
Renée ZellwegerBridget Jones
Patrick DempseyJack Qwant
Sally PhillipsShazza
Jim BroadbentDad
Emma ThompsonDr. Rawlings

View Full Cast >

Images

6 More Images