Bridgework

Roland is building a suspension bridge across the big river outside the city, so Rattfink's boss orders him to sabotage the construction. All of Rattfink's attempts at trying to sabotage the construction backfire, and make him end up in the river, and every time he reaches the bottom, Rattfink tells a passing fish to go away. Finally, during the bridge's opening ceremony, Roland cuts the ribbon, and Rattfink and his boss are allowed as the first passengers to go across the new bridge. The middle hasn't been completed, so Rattfink and his boss fall into the river, and at the bottom, use the windshield wipers to wipe away all the fish, that are clouding the windshield.