Hosted by Ahmed Ahmed and Avi Liberman, "Bridging the Gap" brings together for the first time Middle East Comedians to showcase today's funniest Jewish and Muslim comics together for the first time un-censored on one stage for the Showtime Network. Bridging the Gap stars; Dan Naturman, Max Amini, Mark Schiff, Eman Morgan, Maria Shehata and last comic standing winner Iliza Shlesinger.