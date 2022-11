Not Available

A summing up of the spontaneous Super 8 filmmaking I have done over the past decade exploring nature, home, and friends using improvised distorting lenses, macro photography, and pixillation. I imagine that it would fit the film scholar P. Adams Sitney's definition of a " Quotidian Lyric". Music by 2 of my favorite percussion ensembles : Ensemble et. al. and TIGUE.