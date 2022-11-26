Brief Illness

Not Available

Badiaga follows the rules of a classical tragedy. A three year old girl abandoned in a food market is sheltered and raised by a deaf and dumb vagrant. They develop a very strong bond. Badiaga dreams of becoming a famous singer and listens in total fascination to the artists who sing in the different cafés where she wanders. One day she has the chance of singing on the radio a song which becomes a national hit. From that moment onwards she holds a nonstop succession of concerts. In love with her career, she refuses any romantic relations and searches desperately for her origins. This story was inspired by the life of Beti-Beti, a legendary Cameroon singer.