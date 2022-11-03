Brigada Explosiva

Not Available

Emilio (Disi), Benito (Berugo Carámbula), Alberto (Fernandez de Rosas) and Gino (Rennie) is four childhood friends who today belong to the same police group "Z Brigade". Your first mission is to address the assault to a bank, but the lack of vitality that characterizes them they help the assailants flee the scene !!!! The sergeant in charge decides to send them back to the Police Academy. The instructor will Moria Casan, who will train them to face and try to capture "Scar" (Norman Herlich), a most feared and elusive offender.