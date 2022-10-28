Bright Day

Not Available

(Long Synopsis) "In this laugh-out-loud, satirical comedy, Tripp Bailey (Marc Evan Johnson, Transformers) is a washed-up journalist who longs to be a high-profile, hard-hitting investigative reporter. But he has a plan … a plot to infiltrate and debunk Pyrasphere, Hollywood’s fastest-growing, new-age religion! Armed with only “The Truth”, he drafts his brother-in-law (Matt Price, TV’s Men of a Certain Age, Evan Almighty, Man on the Moon), a wedding/bar mitzvah videographer, and sets out to make his name. Under the leadership of glamorous, fame-seeking guru Gossamyrhh (Maggie Rowe, Ocean’s Thirteen, Fun With Dick and Jane), the duo encounters a wildly colorful collection of cultists, including his ex-wife (Amy Stiller, Tropic Thunder, Zoolander, The Cable Guy). But is Gossamyrhh’s philosophy actually genuine? Can Tripp really have it all through enlightenment … or is it a sham and part of a not-so-divine plan?