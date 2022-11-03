1966

Brigitta lives the lonesome, monotonous life of a bank teller until the day she becomes infatuated with the malignant and charismatic Bize. One night, he drugs Brigitta's drink and unleashes within her strange passions and animal desires which send her reeling into a wanton sexual trance from which there can be no return! She soon finds herself immersed in the squalid world of drugs, alcohol, fetishism, prostitution, sexually transmitted diseases and drunk driving! What price will Brigitta pay for her newfound freedom?