A short documentary by Lynne Ramsay. Framed round a candid conversation between the photographer Brigitte Lacombe and the film maker discussing their process and fascination with images as well as Brigitte's close relationship to her sister Marian Lacombe (whom she works and travels with). Lynne sets up and films a real time photo shoot for Brigitte, selecting a "cast" for her to photograph with a theme of sisters and creative siblings, allowing us to closely observe the photographer at work. A cast of some true relations, close friend's considered sisters and "siblings" with modern redefinitions of family not connected by blood. An insight into Brigitte's creative process, her obsession with taking pictures and how her lens defines her relationship with her subjects and the world.