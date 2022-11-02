Not Available

Brigitte Bardot: Divine B.B.

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

While Brigitte Bardot is best known in North America as one of the sexiest women to ever appear on a movie screen, in her native France she also enjoyed a successful career as a pop singer, and this retrospective offers a comprehensive look at the high points of her musical career, drawn from television appearances and promotional clips. Brigitte Bardot: Divine BB includes several of Bardot's collaborations with Claude Bolling and Serge Gainsbourg; selections include "Everybody Loves My Baby," " Le Belle et le Blues," " Bubblegum," " Bonnie and Clyde," " Saint-Tropez," " Comic Strip," " Harley Davidson," and many more.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images