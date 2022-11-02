Brigitte Bardot: Divine B.B.

Not Available

While Brigitte Bardot is best known in North America as one of the sexiest women to ever appear on a movie screen, in her native France she also enjoyed a successful career as a pop singer, and this retrospective offers a comprehensive look at the high points of her musical career, drawn from television appearances and promotional clips. Brigitte Bardot: Divine BB includes several of Bardot's collaborations with Claude Bolling and Serge Gainsbourg; selections include "Everybody Loves My Baby," " Le Belle et le Blues," " Bubblegum," " Bonnie and Clyde," " Saint-Tropez," " Comic Strip," " Harley Davidson," and many more.