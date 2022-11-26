Not Available

The film Brilliant City was produced during a stay in Shanghai with the British Council’s Artist Link Program. The title refers to the name of the location, a residential complex comprised of 25 high-rises in the northern part of Shanghai. It is entirely shot from the 34th floor of one of the buildings and stages a peeping tom view of the surrounding city, capturing everyday activities that can be observed from this vantage point – training soldiers, building activity, traffic, gardening.