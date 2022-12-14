Not Available

The crew on board the fishing vessel Undercurrent RE 29 has become uncomfortably numb with its never ending routine of week long tours at sea. Then, during one dark and dreary night this routine is shaken to its foundation when one of the most solid crew members commits suicide. To fill his gap, a young woman takes his place on the next tour and gradually the fragile balance is tipped, and personal issues that should be left on the mainland cause dangerous friction between the crew members