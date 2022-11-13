Bring Back the Dead

Not Available

When her seven-year-old son dies in a tragic road accident, a grieving mother, Jia En, seeks the help of her former caregiver, Mdm Seetoh, to bring back his soul so he can be always 'by her side.' However, after several strange and deadly occurrences in the house, Jia En begins to suspect that there is something amiss with the soul she has brought back. In discovering what has really happened, she unravels the horrific truth ... a truth which may cost her her life and the lives of those around her.