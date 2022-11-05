1927

Bring Home the Turkey

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 1927

Studio

Not Available

Habitually mistreated at the deceptively named Happyland Home Orphanage, the Our Gang kids find a loyal and kindhearted friend in the form of a black grownup named Uncle Tom. Alas, Tom's own children -- including real-life siblings Allen "Farina" Hoskins and Jannie "Mango" Hoskins -- are carted off to Happyland by the cold-hearted county officials. Farina, Mango, and the other kids escape the cruel orphanage in the dead of night, while Uncle Tom, preparing for their return, "borrows" food, clothes, and furnishings from various merchants.

Cast

Joe CobbJoe
Jackie CondonJackie
Johnny DownsJohnny
Allen 'Farina' HoskinsFarina
Jannie HoskinsMango

