2000

Bring It On

  • Comedy

Director

Director

Screenwriter

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 24th, 2000

Studio

Beacon Communications

The Toro cheerleading squad from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego has got spirit, spunk, sass and a killer routine that's sure to land them the national championship trophy for the sixth year in a row. But for newly-elected team captain (Kirsten Dunst), the Toros' road to total cheer glory takes a shady turn when she discovers that their perfectly-choreographed routines were in fact stolen.

Cast

Kirsten DunstTorrance Shipman
Jesse BradfordCliff Pantone
Eliza DushkuMissy Pantone
Gabrielle UnionIsis
Huntley RitterLes
Clare KramerCourtney

