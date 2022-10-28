Bring Me My Machine Gun

Not Available

Big dreams, big blunts, big rims, and big guns. It's time to get gangsta gangsta. Ninja and Yo Landi are wheelchair-bound lovers and real gangstas. They live in the outskirts of civilization, they shoot guns for fun, smoke massive joints, and sleep in the woods. They don't have any bling to show for their gangsta cred, but the world deserves to know who they are. They're tramps, and their wheels are starting to fall off. Ninja become despondent over their vagabond existence, but Yo Landi won't let him give up. What ensues is straight up gangsta mayhem, the realist of the real, true gangsta shit.