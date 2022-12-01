Bring me the Head of Rafaello Carboni!

Not Available

Victoria, Australia, 1854. Prof. Jason Crest III is dispatched to the new colony to covertly field test his experimental invention for producing kinetic pictograms (ie moving pictures). On arrival, he hears of a miner's uprising on the goldfields and is eager to document the events. He is annoyed to be ordered by the Governor to stay in town and produce pornographic films of the Governor's courtesan, the dancer Lola Montez. Unbeknownst to them both, Lola Montez does not actually exist but is a collective identity used by gold-diggers; a ruse that was easier to carry off in days before photography was widespread. The Governor's "Lola Montez" is in league with a mysterious German exile Frederick de la Vern for potential political blackmail, but he is currently occupied organising the goldfield resistance.