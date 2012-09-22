2012

Bring Me the Head of the Machine Gun Woman

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 22nd, 2012

Studio

LatinXploitation

A powerful Chilean gangster uses everything in his power to stop the woman that wants to kill him, a sexy mercenary known as "the machine gun woman". The staggering sum of cash he offers for her head sets in motion an army of hitmen. And also, by accident, bursts in the life of naïve DJ Santiago, a common youth that will have to steel his guts against the underworld, and above all, survive the irresistible - and bloodthirsty - Machine Gun Woman. - Written by FICV

Cast

Matías OviedoSantiago Fernández
Jorge AlisChe Longana
Sofia GarciaShadeline Soto
Alex RiveraFlavio
Nicolás IbietaIsraelito
Mauricio PesuticMekano

