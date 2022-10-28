Not Available

Bring On The Night is a 1985 documentary film, that focuses on the jazz-inspired project and band led by the British musician Sting during the early stages of his solo career. Some of the songs, whose recording sessions are featured in the film, appeared on his debut solo album The Dream of the Blue Turtles. Each musician in the band, through the course of the film is interviewed. [Tracklist:] 01 Bring On The Night 02 News Conference 03 If You Love Somebody Set Them Free 04 Low Life 05 Fortress Around Your Heart 06 Love Is The Seventh Wave 07 The Flintstones 08 Another Day 09 Shadows In The Rain 10 Consider Me Gone 11 Driven To Tears 12 The Big Risk 13 Opening Night 14 Shadows In The Rain 15 Fortress Around Your Heart 16 We Work The Black Seam 17 I Burn For You 18 Children's Crusade 19 Need Your Love So Bad 20 Roxanne 21 Russians 22 I Been Down So Long 23 If You Love Somebody Set Them Free 24 Demolition Man 25 Message In A Bottle