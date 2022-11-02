Bringing Balanchine Back

Not Available

Documentary - Kevin Kline narrates this documentary that chronicles the New York City Ballet's landmark 2003 journey to St. Petersburg's legendary Mariinsky Theater -- the very stage where company co-founder George Balanchine got his start. Timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Balanchine's birth, these lovely performances include some of the ballet master's favorite numbers. This program also includes behind-the-scenes footage of that tour. - George Balanchine, Valery Gergiev, Darci Kistler