Bringing Godzilla Down to Size

Not Available

For more than 50 years, Gojira, Mosura, Kingu Ghidorâ and other monsters at Tôhô Kabushiki Kaisha have been created with traditional, handmade special-effects techniques. Through interviews with actors, filmmakers, special-effects artists, and monster stuntmen from the golden age of Japanese sci-fi, this documentary goes behind the scenes of this unique and outlandish genre.