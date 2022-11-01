Not Available

Bringing Godzilla Down to Size

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Happy Enterprises Productions

For more than 50 years, Gojira, Mosura, Kingu Ghidorâ and other monsters at Tôhô Kabushiki Kaisha have been created with traditional, handmade special-effects techniques. Through interviews with actors, filmmakers, special-effects artists, and monster stuntmen from the golden age of Japanese sci-fi, this documentary goes behind the scenes of this unique and outlandish genre.

Cast

Alex CoxNarrator
Hiroshi KoizumiHimself
Haruo NakajimaHimself
Shirô SanoHimeself
Kenpachiro SatsumaHimself
Akira TakaradaHimself

