Not Available

Bringing Lights Forward

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Bringing Lights Forward describes the film set through the manipulation of lights on stands. A woman is seen placing three lamp stands at the center, left, and right of the screen and then moving them gradually into the foreground - the surface of the screen- in several distinct stages. As she makes a move she turns the lights on and off. Finally she clusters the three stands at the center of the screen but in such a way that the lamps themselves, the light source for the film, are cut off by the top of the frame yet still illuminating the screen. The woman walks off-screen once she has completed this action. The placement and movement of the lamp stands and the use of negative in this film serve as a literal demonstration of the way in which light affects the perceptual quality of the film image.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images