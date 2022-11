Not Available

A woman’s greatest joy is giving the gift of life to a new human being. Her deepest sorrow – the loss of a child. This very personal and touching film is not about death, it is about the beauty of life and how miraculous it is that we are alive. Waiting for a miracle was never planned to be filmed. It was dictated by the unique unusual situation, and life was the main scriptwriter. The director hopes that her work can be therapy for people in similar situations.