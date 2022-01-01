Brit Floyd - Live at Red Rocks 2013

Not Available

Inspired by Pink Floyd’s own record breaking 1994 ‘P-U—L-S-E’ Tour and including the trademark arch and circle light design, Brit Floyd pay special tribute to era defining classic rock album 'The Dark Side Of The Moon'. Filmed in front of a sell out audience at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado, USA on Friday 2nd August 2013, ‘Brit Floyd Live at Red Rocks’ captures the magic and majesty of Pink Floyd’s legendary music set against the awe-inspiring natural rocks and Colorado landscape.