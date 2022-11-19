Brit Floyd - The Pink Floyd Tribute Show - Live From Liverpool

Not Available

Brit Floyd takes the Pink Floyd tribute experience to a brand new level. Their upcoming global tour, Pink Floyd Greatest Hits World Tour 2011, will showcase the biggest and most spectacular Floyd tribute of all time. Two and a half hours of the absolute best of Floyd live in the sort of spectacularly ostentatious setting that all true Floyd fans will relish. PART 1 01. Show Intro 02. Shine On You Crazy Diamond 03. Learning To Fly 04. High Hopes 05. Welcome To The Machine 06. Mother 07. Pig (Three Different Ones) PART 2 08. Echoes 09. Time 10. The Great Gig In The Sky 11. Wish You Were Here 12. One Of These Days 13. Nobody Home 14. Us And Them 15. The Happiest Day Of Our Live 16. Another Brick In The Wall (part2) 17. Band Introductions 18. Comfortably Numb Bonus: - Free Bird (excerpt Guitar Solo) - Won't Get Fooled Again